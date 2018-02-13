Chuck Liddell Training for MMA Comeback; Wants Tito Ortiz or Chael Sonnen

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Chuck Liddell, says he is training for an MMA comeback, even if said training takes place inside the “Big Brother House”. Liddell has even mentioned some opponents he would love to fight in his first fight back.

Reporters from TMZ recently caught up with Liddell, who is currently filming a season of “Celebrity Big Brother”.

Chuck Liddell Training For A Comeback?

When asked by TMZ if a return to MMA is still possible, Liddell sounded positive. “It’s still a possibility, for sure,” the 48-year-old insisted. Liddell even mentioned viewers of Big Brother can catch a glimpse of him training on the show.

“I was in there boxing the whole time. There’s a lot that they didn’t show but I was just having a good time in there and staying in shape. I’m staying ready,” he stated.

In terms of who Liddell would like to face, he has his eyes on either Chael Sonnen or Tito Ortiz, though he doesn’t seem to think Chael offers up much of a challenge and doesn’t believe Ortiz will face him.

“I’ve said it before in the news, Chael would be a good warm up fight to get back into it,” he said before adding, “Tito would be great if he would even consider fighting me. I hear he wouldn’t, he doesn’t want to fight me at all. He’ll fight other people but not me.”

Chuck Liddell’s Last 6 Fights

According to Dana White, the UFC President had to offer Liddell a no-show job with the company in 2010 to convince him to retire. Following WME-IMGs purchase of the promotion, however, Liddell’s no-show job was eliminated from the books.

By the time Liddelll retired, he had lost 5 of his last 6 fights. His chin had become noticeably worn down, resulting in KO losses his last 3 fights. Finally, Rich Franklin’s KO of Liddell at UFC 115 was enough to convince the promotion they no longer wanted to promote his fights.

Although Tito Ortiz hasn’t fought in over a year, the success of a recent neck surgery has him dropping hints he could be coming out of retirement as well. As for Sonnen, the 40-year-old recently advanced to the 2nd round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix by defeating Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 192.