Chuck Liddell Must Pass “Advanced Medicals” to be Cleared in California

It looks like Chuck Liddell may not have an issue being cleared in his home state.

Liddell has made it clear that he is returning to active mixed martial arts competition. “The Iceman” recently revealed he’s in talks with Oscar De La Hoya to fight Tito Ortiz under Golden Boy MMA in November. The bout isn’t set in stone.

It’s been nearly eight full years since Liddell last competed. In that bout, he was knocked out in the first round by Rich Franklin. It was his third straight knockout loss. Liddell hasn’t won a bout since 2007.

Executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, Andy Foster, revealed to MMAJunkie.com what Liddell must do to be cleared in California:

“If Chuck passes his medicals – his advanced medicals … I will administratively grant him a license.”

Liddell is 48 years of age and many have been concerned over his inevitable return. During the end of his last run, Liddell’s ability to take damage deteriorated. Add the fact that he slowed down considerably and you had a recipe for disaster.

Liddell didn’t stop at expressing his desire to fight Ortiz for a third time. “The Iceman” said he’ll give it another go even if Ortiz isn’t his next opponent. He’s also intrigued by a bout with Chael Sonnen and even showed interest in fighting Jon Jones.

The last time Liddell emerged victorious was against Wanderlei Silva. The two engaged in a “Fight of the Year” worthy battle. Liddell was able to beat Silva to the punch for a unanimous decision win.

Following that bout, Liddell was knocked out cold by Rashad Evans in the second round. Liddell tried to rebound against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, but was finished in the opening frame. As mentioned earlier, he was then knocked out by Franklin.

Do you believe Chuck Liddell is making a mistake?