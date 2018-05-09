Chuck Liddell Fighting Again Would be a Bummer For Dana White

Dana White hopes Chuck Liddell doesn’t return to active competition.

Liddell last fought back in June 2010. He was knocked out by Rich Franklin in the first round. It was “The Iceman’s” third straight knockout loss. After the bout, Liddell retired from the sport of mixed martial arts.

After being away for nearly eight years, Liddell has been hinting at a comeback. From posting Instagram workout pics, to calling out Tito Ortiz, Liddell appears to want at least one more bout. Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is looking to start an MMA promotion and wants Liddell to be apart of it.

During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, White said he hopes Liddell will only be involved behind the scenes (via MMAFighting.com):

“I get it. Everybody sees whats going on, everybody wants a piece, and I hope that’s the case. What I do hope is that he is partnering up with Chuck Liddell and they are going to be partners other than have Chuck Liddell come in and fight. If they are going to partner up in the MMA business, nothing will make me happier. That is awesome and I would love to hear if that is true for Chuck. If he plans on kicking off his MMA program with Chuck fighting, that would not be good and really, really bum me out. Chuck Liddell is almost 50 years old, he doesn’t need to be fighting.”

The last time Liddell earned a victory was back in Dec. 2007. He defeated Wanderlei Silva in a “Fight of the Year” worthy battle. “The Iceman” took a unanimous decision.

Liddell ended his career having gone 1-5 in his last six outings. Before the rough stretch, Liddell had a professional MMA record of 20-3. Six of Liddell’s eight career losses were via knockout.

Do you think Chuck Liddell should stay away from the cage?