Chuck Liddell Drops Major Hint of a Possible Return to MMA

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and promotional Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell posting an intriguing message to social media on Tuesday

Liddell’s last appearance inside the cage was all the way back at UFC 115 in 2010, where he lost by way of first-round knockout to Rich Franklin. This was the third of three KO/TKO’s in a row, which eventually led to his retirement.

Liddell recently told MMA Tonight that a comeback bout is certainly possible. The 47-year-old has claimed that it will take “something crazy” for him to blow the dust off his gloves, however (via MMAFighting):

“I’ve thought about it but everyone’s gonna have to keep wondering. I’m not sure yet, so we’ll see…

“I’m healthy. It would probably take more than [a month] to set it up, but I’m not sure yet. We’ll see. I mean, it depends on what gets offered. If someone offers me something crazy, I could fight tomorrow, but it just depends.”

On Tuesday, Liddell uploaded an image of him in the gym to his official Instagram page with a very interesting message to fans:

“This is what I work for,” Liddell stated. “This is my motivation. I’ll never regret any of the hard work, hardship, sacrifices I’ve made to have this life, not for one second. I was told by a good friend “everyone wants what you have but none of these guys are willing to do what you do” if you want something you have to be willing to put in the work. Anything worth having takes work and a lot of it. When you’re willing to do whatever it takes to make your dreams come true anything is possible. Now I am back at it and it is grueling but I couldn’t feel better about where I am at right now!”