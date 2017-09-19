Chuck Liddell: ‘Jon Jones is His Own Worst Enemy’

Chuck Liddell believes it’s obvious that Jon Jones intentionally used performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

“The Iceman” is well aware of the latest controversy surrounding Jones. Back in July, “Bones” earned a knockout victory over Daniel Cormier to recapture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. When Jones was popped for turinabol, the win was overturned and his title reign was no longer.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Liddell spoke on the situation (via MMAMania.com):

“Jon Jones is his own worst enemy. He is such a great fighter and I don’t know why he decided, it seemed like in the off-season he decided to start using steroids. Obviously, he’s got his time in court, I guess. I mean, it looked real obvious due to his increase in size. I don’t know if he needed that. It just seemed he got around the wrong people, got around the wrong idea and decided he wanted to, now he got caught. It’s sad.”