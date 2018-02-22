Chuck Liddell Responds to Tito Ortiz Hoping For Third Bout

Chuck Liddell has offered a response to Tito Ortiz.

Recently, Ortiz expressed interest in a trilogy bout with Liddell. “The Iceman” and “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” are both retired. Liddell hasn’t competed since 2010, while Ortiz submitted Chael Sonnen back in early 2017.

The Response

TMZ Sports caught up with Liddell, who told them he’d love to take on Ortiz once again (via MMAFighting.com):

“That would be awesome. I hadn’t seen that. Somebody said something about it but I hadn’t seen it. I’ll believe it when I see it, when he actually signs the contract, and then I’ll believe it again when he actually shows up to the fight.”

As far as Ortiz’s claims that Liddell wasn’t cleared for a third bout in the UFC, “The Iceman” was dismissive.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be. I’ve had medical exams for my mountain climbing show and I cleared with everything there so I should be just fine. We’ll have to see. If they don’t clear me, I’d be shocked. They’ve cleared a lot of people in a lot less shape than I am. I’ve already beat him twice. He’s probably hoping that I’ve really declined and he’s able to take advantage of that, that’s what he’s hoping for. If he actually shows up, it’s gonna be bad news for him.”

