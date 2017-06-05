Chuck Liddell Responds to Tito Ortiz, Says He’s Never Changed

The social media back-and-forth between former UFC champion Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz continued Monday, as “The Iceman” responded to comments made by Ortiz.

The two posed for a picture, with Liddell posting it online and mentioning a possible third fight. He won both previous meetings with Ortiz, who retired following a win earlier this year over Chael Sonnen.

We took the pic as requested by the media. You knew I was going to post it, u posed for it. I heard you … https://t.co/5rgdVk6DgA https://t.co/PYrwHFxr8Q — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 5, 2017

“We took the pic as requested by the media. You knew I was going to post it, u posed for it. I heard you changed for the better but with your lack of class and character I knew it was impossible,” Liddell wrote. “Some encouraged me to give you a shot saying Amber changed u. Judging from your tweet you’re still the same piece of shit I’ve punked on numerous occasions. Now we know who the real trash was, you can’t blame (ex-wife Jenna Jameson) any more. Man up! Now let me borrow some money bitch where should we meet up I need it soon!”