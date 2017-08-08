Chuck Liddell Says “Boring” Chael Sonnen an “Easy Matchup”

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell may not have much of an interest in fighting Chael Sonnen – but if the money is right…

Suggestions of a UFC legends bout has been on the rumor mill since Sonnen recently told Flo Combat that a tilt with “The Iceman” is possible:

“I think the most likely opponent is going to end up being Chuck Liddell. We’ll see what happens there, but that’s what I think is going to happen. … I think there are actual legs to this Chuck thing. I really do.”

Liddell has had his say on a potential fight with the “American Gangster”, claiming that it would be an easy fight but would have to be easy money in order for him to consider it:

“I’ve never been very interested in fighting him,” Liddell told TMZ Sports (via MMAFighting). “He’s kind of a boring fighter. I mean, it’s a great matchup for me if we’re gonna fight but I haven’t talked to anybody about anything.”

“It’s an easy matchup. . . He ain’t gonna take me down and lay on me.”

Liddell has made it clear over the summer that he could be tempted to make a comeback, but the finances certainly need to be in order. The former UFC light heavyweight champion echoed that sentiment:

“He wants a big money fight, right?” “The Iceman” said. “It’s gonna be big money if I’m fighting him. He needs to draw something. . . For sure [it would have to be a big payday].”