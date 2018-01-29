Chuck Liddell Lands Spot on CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell will get another chance at reality television stardom.

Liddell was announced as a member of the cast of Celebrity Big Brother, which debuts February 7 on CBS.

Joining Liddell will be the likes of former NBA player Metta World Peace (Ron Artest), singer Mark McGrath and ex-White House political aide Omarosa Manigault.

You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW… Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Previously, Liddell was on The Ultimate Fighter, Dancing with the Stars and Ultimate Expedition.

The season runs over 13 days on CBS in an effort to counter-program NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. A live 24/7 feed will be offered through CBS All Access, as well.