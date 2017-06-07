Claudia Gadelha Feels She’s Only Lost to Joanna Jedrzejczyk Once

Claudia Gadelha is 2-0 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but she doesn’t feel that way.

Gadelha is coming off a quick submission victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212. Gadelha has now won two straight bouts and remains at the number one spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight division.

Speaking to reporters, Gadelha said she doesn’t feel she lost her first bout against Jedrzejczyk (via MMA Weekly):

“We’re in a sport where you can win, and you can lose at any time. Of course, we work with results, and we always want positive results, but we can’t always get that. About my two defeats to Joanna, I believe there was only one. There are two on paper, but if you were to analyze the fight, I did not lose that first fight to her. The second fight I really did lose.”

Gadelha said she is working to patch up the holes in her game that held her back against Jedrzejczyk.

“It’s my challenge. I want to show everyone that I’m able to fight Joanna again. I want everyone to come up to me and say, ‘yeah, right now, now Claudia has all the capabilities to beat Joanna.’ That’s why I’m working on the flaws that I think I had when I fought her the first and the second time. I’m in a complicated situation. I’m No. 1 in the rankings but I’ve fought the champion twice.”