Claudia Gadelha: ‘I’m Giving Myself Time to Refresh my Mind’

Claudia Gadelha won’t be returning to action before Feb. 2018.

The second ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight last competed in Sept. She dropped a unanimous decision to Jessica Andrade. “Bate Estaca” became just the second fighter to defeat Gadelha in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Speaking to the media, Gadelha said it’s time for her to relax and step back from the chaos (via MMAFighting.com):

“I planned my life until February. I’ll travel with my parents. My parents never traveled outside of Brazil, and I’m taking them to the United States now, fulfilling a dream, and I’ll enjoy life for a bit until February, and then I’ll come back.”

She then said it’s been over a decade since she’s had time to focus on what truly matters.

“I haven’t stopped a bit over the past 11 years to give my family and friends some attention. I was too focused on myself and demanding a lot from myself. I think I’m going through that phase when you understand how the light side of the athlete works, and I’m giving myself some time to refresh my mind and understand everything.