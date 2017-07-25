Claudia Gadelha & Jessica Andrade Accept Fight on Social Media

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Claudia Gadelha
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It looks like Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade wouldn’t mind throwing leather soon.

Gadelha and Andrade are two top ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweights. Both competitors fought 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and fell short in their bid for the gold.

Gadelha recently took to Instagram to express interest in fighting Andrade (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m waiting to hear about my next fight since I got out of the octagon in my last fight. Nobody stepped in until now but I read today that (Jessica Andrade) wants to fight me. She’s got some guts. Let’s make it happen.”

Andrade wasted little time to respond.

“People misinterpret what we say. What they asked me was who would be by next UFC opponent. Since we never know who our next opponents will be, as the UFC decides and makes the fights, I said that in a next fight they could decide for a few ranked girls like Tecia Torres, Rose Namajunas or Claudia Gadelha. But, since they never find opponents neither for Gadelha nor for me, I think together we’d put on a show. Right, Gadelha? It’s hard to fight a compatriot, but if this fight happens I’m sure it will be a great battle. Yes, I accept it.”

Latest MMA News

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson: McGregor is Going to Get Killed Boxing Mayweather

0
Mike Tyson is certain that Conor McGregor made a mistake taking a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest...
Jason Knight

Jason Knight Details His Plans Should he Defeat Ricardo Lamas

0
Jason Knight is already looking towards the future. Knight is set to take on Ricardo Lamas on the featured FXX portion of the UFC 214...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones on Cormier: ‘That Motherf*cker Knows I Wouldn’t do Steroids’

0
Jon Jones is heated over Daniel Cormier's steroid allegations. "Bones" and "DC" will compete this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim,...
Claudia Gadelha

Claudia Gadelha & Jessica Andrade Accept Fight on Social Media

0
It looks like Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade wouldn't mind throwing leather soon. Gadelha and Andrade are two top ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweights....
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes ‘Surprising Doctors,’ According to Pat Miletich

0
Former UFC champion and Hall of Famer Matt Hughes is "surprising the doctors" with his progress from an auto accident last month. Pat Miletich, a...
Load more