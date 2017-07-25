Claudia Gadelha & Jessica Andrade Accept Fight on Social Media

It looks like Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade wouldn’t mind throwing leather soon.

Gadelha and Andrade are two top ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweights. Both competitors fought 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and fell short in their bid for the gold.

Gadelha recently took to Instagram to express interest in fighting Andrade (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m waiting to hear about my next fight since I got out of the octagon in my last fight. Nobody stepped in until now but I read today that (Jessica Andrade) wants to fight me. She’s got some guts. Let’s make it happen.”

Andrade wasted little time to respond.

“People misinterpret what we say. What they asked me was who would be by next UFC opponent. Since we never know who our next opponents will be, as the UFC decides and makes the fights, I said that in a next fight they could decide for a few ranked girls like Tecia Torres, Rose Namajunas or Claudia Gadelha. But, since they never find opponents neither for Gadelha nor for me, I think together we’d put on a show. Right, Gadelha? It’s hard to fight a compatriot, but if this fight happens I’m sure it will be a great battle. Yes, I accept it.”