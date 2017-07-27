Claudia Gadelha-Jessica Andrade Targeted for UFC Fight Night 117: Japan

By
Dana Becker
-

UFC strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade made it known on social media that they are interested in squaring off.

And UFC officials took note.

According to a report out of Brazil by Combate, Gadelha and Andrade will indeed face off against one another when the Octagon returns to Japan with UFC Fight Night 117.

Gadelha (15-2) is a former title contender who has lost only twice in her career – both vs. current division queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She rebounded from a decision loss to the champion with a submission of Karolina Kowalkiewicz and a victory vs. Cortney Casey.

Andrade (16-6) owns a 7-4 record with the UFC and is ranked inside the Top-5. She also was unable to best Jedrzejczyk when they met up, but rebounded with a win over Angela Hill.

UFC Fight Night 117 is set for September 22 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Latest MMA News

Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones Out to Make Daniel Cormier Cry Again at UFC 214

0
Daniel Cormier's tears are music to Jon Jones' ears. Jones and Cormier will finally have their rematch this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda...
video

Claudia Gadelha-Jessica Andrade Targeted for UFC Fight Night 117: Japan

0
UFC strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade made it known on social media that they are interested in squaring off. And UFC officials took...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping: ‘Maybe GSP, Maybe Nick Diaz’ Next For UFC Champion

0
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping honestly doesn't know who he'll fight next. Bisping, who has been sidelined since a win last year vs. Dan Henderson,...
video

UFC 214: Forrest Griffin, Matt Parrino Discuss Ranking Ramifications

0
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino preview Saturday's UFC 214 card and look back at UFC on FOX 25 in this edition of the UFC...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa Eyeing Title Shot or David Haye Bout After UFC 214

0
If things go his way this Saturday night (July 29), Jimi Manuwa has big plans. Manuwa will battle Volkan Oezdemir in a potential title eliminator....
Load more