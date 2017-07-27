Claudia Gadelha-Jessica Andrade Targeted for UFC Fight Night 117: Japan

UFC strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade made it known on social media that they are interested in squaring off.

And UFC officials took note.

According to a report out of Brazil by Combate, Gadelha and Andrade will indeed face off against one another when the Octagon returns to Japan with UFC Fight Night 117.

Gadelha (15-2) is a former title contender who has lost only twice in her career – both vs. current division queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She rebounded from a decision loss to the champion with a submission of Karolina Kowalkiewicz and a victory vs. Cortney Casey.

Andrade (16-6) owns a 7-4 record with the UFC and is ranked inside the Top-5. She also was unable to best Jedrzejczyk when they met up, but rebounded with a win over Angela Hill.

UFC Fight Night 117 is set for September 22 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.