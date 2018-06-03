Claudia Gadelha: I Still Want to Beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Ass

The bad blood between Claudia Gadelha and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is still alive and kicking.

For a time, Jedrzejczyk’s greatest rival was Gadelha. Back in Dec. 2014, Gadelha and Jedrzejczyk did battle in a title eliminator. Jedrzejczyk ended up nabbing a split decision. She went on to defeat Carla Esparza to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title.

The two served as coaches on season 23 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” The two traded verbal shots throughout the shows and things got heated. In their rematch, Jedrzejczyk once again emerged victorious. This time, she won the bout via unanimous decision.

Speaking to the media in Las Vegas, Gadelha made it clear that she still doesn’t like Jedrzejczyk (via MMAJunkie.com):

“My thing with Joanna is personal. We hate each other. Even now, she’s not the champion, but I still want to fight her again. I want to punch her. I want to beat her ass. I just want it, because I don’t like her.”

Gadelha last competed back in Sept. 2017. She took on Jessica Andrade in a losing effort. Jedrzejczyk and Andrade are the only fighters to defeat Gadelha in her professional mixed martial arts career.

“Claudinha” will return to action this Saturday night (June 9). She will go toe-to-toe with Carla Esparza. The action is set to take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

