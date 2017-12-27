Claudia Gadelha: ‘Now I’m Finally Back in The Game’

Claudia Gadelha is ready to return to action.

Gadelha last competed back in September. She dropped a unanimous decision to Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night 117. Previously, the only fighter who defeated Gadelha was Joanna Jedrzejczyk. “Claudinha” took some time off to recover from injuries and spend time with her family.

In a recent Instagram post, Gadelha made it clear that she’s on her way back:

“My body was very broken from all the hard training I’ve been doing along my career and I took some time off for family, friends and loved ones, had a knee surgery and now I’m finally back in the game. I tried to do everything I could to come back fast because I know the game needs me and I’m here for the game. I’ve always been all about overcome and this time isn’t gonna be different. I will come back killing this game!! It’s Christmas Eve, I’m with my parents for the first time after many years, I’m enjoying them a lot but also doing what I have to do to get my ass back in shape and get a fight very soon. I love the fans in my life, you guys give me the extra drive I need. Thank you everyone and Merry Christmas!!”