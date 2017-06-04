Claudia Gadelha on Switching Camps: ‘I Needed to do What I Did to Reinvent Myself’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Claudia Gadelha
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

For Claudia Gadelha, a change of scenery was necessary.

Gadelha is coming off a first-round submission victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212. It was her second straight victory after her unanimous decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in July 2016.

After her victory at UFC 212, Gadelha told the media that she had put her body under a considerable amount of stress before her rematch with Jedrzejczyk (via MMAFighting.com):

“I killed myself. I trained for 17 weeks in my camp, killing my body. I was destroyed, I couldn’t even stand up. I was killing my body. I’m that kind of Brazilian. I never give up, and I always give my best at all times. And sometimes giving your best is not the right thing. You have to follow the recipe or it’s not going to come out right. That’s exactly what I did in the second fight against Joanna.”

As far as making the move from Brazil to the United States, Gadelha said it was a much needed change.

“How do I see myself in the division today, I believe I’ve got the No. 1 ranking, at least on paper. Joanna is the champion. I have all the tools to beat her, but I needed to do what I did to reinvent myself, to be able to improve and to find what was missing in my game, as far as my cardio, my patience.”

Latest MMA News

Claudia Gadelha

Claudia Gadelha on Switching Camps: ‘I Needed to do What I Did to Reinvent...

0
For Claudia Gadelha, a change of scenery was necessary. Gadelha is coming off a first-round submission victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212. It was...
Brian Kelleher

Brian Kelleher Says Crowd at UFC 212 Threw Beer Cans at Him

0
Brian Kelleher didn't make any new fans in Brazil at UFC 212. Following his stunning submission victory over Iuri Alcantara, Kelleher went off on the...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate on Angela Magana Getting Punched: ‘I Thought it Was Wonderful’

0
Miesha Tate is no fan of Angela Magana. Magana was on the receiving end of a punch courtesy of Cris Cyborg during an Ultimate Fighting...
Renan Barao

Renan Barao’s Coach Feels His Fighter is More Prepared Training in United States

0
Renan Barao's coach Jair Rodrigues is supportive of his fighter's decision to train outside of Brazil. Barao, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title...
video

UFC Announces 2017 Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba

0
Despite only fighting twice for the UFC, the promotion will honor a legend in the sport at the 2017 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony,...
video

Michael Bisping Defends Vitor Belfort Continuing to Fight

0
In a surprise, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping actually defended Vitor Belfort Saturday night after UFC 212. Bisping has had his issues with Belfort in...
video

UFC 212 Winner Claudia Gadelha Credits Change in Camp for Performance

0
Claudia Gadelha knew she needed to change something after a second decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk last year. So the Brazilian moved herself to Jackson-Wink...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway on First Title Defense: ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii’

0
Max Holloway certainly isn't opposed to making his first title defense in Hawaii. "Blessed" walked into the Jeunesse Arena as the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
video

Cub Swanson Wants His Rematch With New UFC Champion Max Holloway

0
Cub Swanson believes he is the man to challenge new UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. Assigned to work the UFC 212 coverage for FOX Sports...
Jose Aldo Max Holloway Reebok

UFC 212 Reebok Payouts: Jose Aldo & Max Holloway Top The List

0
UFC 212 is over, which means it's time for Reebok to pay the fighters for wearing their gear. In the main event of UFC 212,...
Load more