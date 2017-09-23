Claudia Gadelha Releases Statement on UFC Fight Night 117 Loss

Claudia Gadelha is taking her recent loss as best as she can.

Last night (Sept. 22), Gadelha took on Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 117. She lost the bout via unanimous decision. Andrade became just the second fighter to defeat Gadelha.

On a recent Instagram post, Gadelha took her loss on the chin:

“No excuses. All merit goes to Jessica. Congratulations on your performance. Now my heart asks me to say something to you guys because I am feeling how loved I am, how blessed I am, and how much I live the life I asked God for. I’m happy to see real friends and fans in defeat too, and that’s priceless. Thank you all for everything! I want to come here also to communicate that I will take some time off. I just went through three fights in 10 months, 10 months of much learning but also very tiring. I need time with my parents who are in Brazil loving me in the same way, my entire family as well. I’m going to be Ana Claudia a little more, breathe light (into) things and enjoy the pleasures of life a little bit. With the certainty that Claudinha will come back stronger. Thanks to those who got my back!! Love you all!!”