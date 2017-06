In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC strawweight title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz throw down inside the cage.

Round 1:

After a brief striking exchange, Gadelha initiates the clinch but Karolina separates with a nice elbow. Gadelha gets Karolina down and takes her back. Gadelha locks in a deep rear-naked choke and Karolina has no choice but to tap.

Official Result: Cláudia Gadelha def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:03)