Clay Guida Doesn’t Want to Keep Fighting When he Hits 40

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Clay Guida
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Clay Guida doesn’t want to retire right now, but he also won’t overstay his welcome.

Guida is coming off a convincing victory over Erik Koch at UFC Fight Night 112. It was his first win since April 2015. Speaking with the media, the 35-year-old said he’s still in the game (via MMAJunkie.com):

“As long as I’m having fun and I feel like I’m improving, there’s always going to be those bumps in the road. I never look at it as ‘It’s a young man’s game,’ because I’m still young. I’m in my mid-30’s. The scientists do studies, they say the male is in their peak at in the mid-30’s still.”

With that said, “The Carpenter” doesn’t want to keep fighting for too long.

“I don’t want to be doing this when I’m 40. I love Fedor for being the man that he is, and I feel like the dude sits in the locker room, plays cards in his jeans with his feet up, eats a 12-pack of donuts and they say, ‘Alright Fedor, you’re on.’ He just jumps up, goes out and fights, and that’s just awesome. He’s a master.”

Latest MMA News

Clay Guida

Clay Guida Doesn’t Want to Keep Fighting When he Hits 40

0
Clay Guida doesn't want to retire right now, but he also won't overstay his welcome. Guida is coming off a convincing victory over Erik Koch...
video

UFC 213: Replay the First Meeting Between Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko

0
Back in 2016, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were paired together at UFC 196 in a key bantamweight bout. Now, just over a year later,...
video

Bibiano Fernandes to Defend Title at ONE: Kings & Conquerors

0
ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes will headline the August ONE: Kings & Conquerors event against Andrew Leone. Set for August 5 from the Cotai...
Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig Knew Justine Kish Pooped Herself in Their Bout

0
Felice Herrig was well aware of Justine Kish's accident in their bout at UFC Fight Night 112. Herrig turned in an impressive performance against Kish,...
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler: I Never Want To Fight In New York Again

0
Michael Chandler had a rough night, to say the least, this past weekend at Bellator's 180 pay-per-view (PPV), as he suffered a first round...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Olympic Boxer Praises Cyborg’s Striking Ability

0
Cris Cyborg is vamping up her striking training heading into her UFC featherweight title bout with Megan Anderson at UFC 214 next month (Sat....

Manny Pacquiao Won’t Watch “Boring” Mayweather-McGregor Fight

0
Not everyone in the boxing world is a fan of the scheduled match-up between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr....
Brent Primus

Bellator Boss on Board with Brent Primus-Michael Chandler Rematch

0
Brent Primus took advantage of his opportunity this past weekend at Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, defeating Michael Chandler and becoming the new lightweight...
video

UFC Winner Jared Gordon to Artem Lobov: ‘I Would Crush Him’

0
Jared Gordon had a spectacular debut at UFC Fight Night 112 this past weekend, scoring a second round finish of Michel Quinones. Gordon, who...
video

Fight Card for UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Set

0
The fight card for July's UFC 213 event is now complete, as former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller will open the pay-per-view...
Load more