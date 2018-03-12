Clay Guida Calls Out Nate Diaz for Rematch

Clay Guida is the latest fighter looking for a high-profile bout with Nate Diaz. The Carpenter took to social media recently to issue his challenge.

In the post, Guida encourages Diaz to bring his “weed pen” so he won’t feel a thing. Guida opted to film his call-out while peddling on a bike:

Clay Guida versus Nate Diaz I

The first time Guida and Diaz fought was at UFC 94 in 2009. Guida pulled off a split decision victory and the bout was awarded “Fight of the Night” honors.

At the time, it was Guida’s 3rd victory in a row. He would then drop two straight to Diego Sanchez and Kenny Florian, however, to fall out of the lightweight title picture.

As for Diaz, he came into UFC 94 on a five-fight winning streak. He’d yet to lose in the promotion and finished his first four fights including his win over Manvel Gamburyan to win season five of the Ultimate Fighter.

Possible Next Fights for Nate Diaz

Since Diaz announced his desire to return to the lightweight division, there have been no shortages of fighters willing to face him. Kevin Lee and Eddie Alvarez were amongst the first to throw their names into the mix.

UFC commentator, Jon Anik, has stated he believes there is ample financial incentive for anyone to face Nate. He believes the Stockton-native is a top-5 PPV draw even if he is not facing Conor McGregor.

“If you’re asking me, I think he’s a top five pay-per-view draw in the company right now,” Anik said to MMA Junkie reporters. “I think Daniel Cormier is in that mix because he’s been buoyed by the two Jon Jones fights. But I think Nate Diaz can carry a pay-per-view without Conor McGregor. Will he be afforded that opportunity? I don’t know.”

Despite Diaz’s claims he wishes to return, Dana White is skeptical. According to the UFC President, they have offered Nate several fights and have had them all turned-down.

”We have made around five or six fights in the last six months and he has turned them all down. Alvarez, [Justin] Gaethje, [Edson] Barboza and [interim lightweight champion Tony] Ferguson multiple times.” – White told the LA Times.