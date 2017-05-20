Clay Guida on Lightweight Return: ‘We’re Back to Where it All Started’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Clay Guida
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Clay Guida is gearing up for his return to the lightweight division.

Back in Jan. 2013, Guida made his featherweight debut. He went 3-4 in the 145-pound weight class. After dropping two in a row to Thiago Tavares and Brian Ortega, Guida has decided to move back up to 155 pounds.

Guida is set to take on Erik Koch inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 25. In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Guida explained why a return to lightweight makes sense:

“Lightweight is where we had our most success, man. At featherweight we had some good wins and some tough losses. At lightweight we had our most success, though. We beat some of the best in the world at lightweight, and lost to some of the best in the world. Now, we’re back to where it all started–155 pounds. I’m enjoying the process of preparing for a fight a lot more, again. I just enjoy the process more, now, that I don’t have to worry about every little thing I eat. I can focus on the things that matter — skills, the fight, conditioning and going in there with a full tank.”

Guida said that while he’s always been able to stay in shape, he wasn’t enjoying his time at featherweight.

“We’re always in shape and it isn’t really anything people could tell from the outside, but it was more about not enjoying the process as much and having to think about a lot other things other than fighting.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Clay Guida

Clay Guida on Lightweight Return: ‘We’re Back to Where it All Started’

0
Clay Guida is gearing up for his return to the lightweight division. Back in Jan. 2013, Guida made his featherweight debut. He went 3-4 in...
Ronda Rousey

Donald Cerrone Latest Fighter to Tell Ronda Rousey ‘Dust Off, It Happens’

0
Add Donald Cerrone to those that want to see Ronda Rousey step back inside the Octagon. During a recent interview session with Amanda Nunes, the...
Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt: TJ Dillashaw ‘Needed To Take PEDs To Be Champion’

0
UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt might have more time on his hands coming up to continue his verbal feud with TJ Dillashaw. Garbrandt recently returned...
video

LFA 12 Results, Video Highlights: Derrick Krantz Claims Title

0
Derrick Krantz put his name in the Legacy Fighting Alliance history books, winning the inaugural welterweight title Friday night at Legacy Fighting Alliance 12. The...
Rory MacDonald Weigh-In

Rory MacDonald Chokes Paul Daley in Second Stanza at Bellator 179

0
Rory MacDonald made his Bellator debut a successful one against Paul Daley tonight (May 19). MacDonald took on Daley inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in...
Linton Vassell

Linton Vassell Stuns Liam McGeary With Third-Round Submission at Bellator 179

0
Linton Vassell scored a big victory over former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary tonight (May 19). McGeary and Vassell went one-on-one inside the SSE...
Cheick Kongo

Cheick Kongo Defeats Augusto Sakai in Uneventful Affair at Bellator 179

0
Cheick Kongo was able to get past Augusto Sakai to earn his fifth straight win tonight (May 19). Heavyweights Kongo and Sakai shared the Bellator...
Derek Anderson

Derek Anderson on Canceled Michael Page Bout: ‘I Was Going to Smoke Him’

0
Derek Anderson got his show money for Bellator 179, but he's still a bit bummed he didn't compete on the card. Anderson was set to...
Alex Lohore

Alex Lohore Stops Dan Edwards via TKO in London at Bellator 179

0
Alex Lohore earned a stoppage victory against Dan Edwards tonight (May 19). The second bout on the main card of Bellator 179 featured a welterweight...
Kevin Ferguson Jr.

Kevin Ferguson Jr. Finishes D.J. Griffin in Opening Frame of Bellator 179

0
Kevin Ferguson Jr. was able to stop D.J. Griffin in quick fashion tonight (May 19). The main card of Bellator 179 got started with a...
Load more