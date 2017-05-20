Clay Guida on Lightweight Return: ‘We’re Back to Where it All Started’

Clay Guida is gearing up for his return to the lightweight division.

Back in Jan. 2013, Guida made his featherweight debut. He went 3-4 in the 145-pound weight class. After dropping two in a row to Thiago Tavares and Brian Ortega, Guida has decided to move back up to 155 pounds.

Guida is set to take on Erik Koch inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 25. In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Guida explained why a return to lightweight makes sense:

“Lightweight is where we had our most success, man. At featherweight we had some good wins and some tough losses. At lightweight we had our most success, though. We beat some of the best in the world at lightweight, and lost to some of the best in the world. Now, we’re back to where it all started–155 pounds. I’m enjoying the process of preparing for a fight a lot more, again. I just enjoy the process more, now, that I don’t have to worry about every little thing I eat. I can focus on the things that matter — skills, the fight, conditioning and going in there with a full tank.”

Guida said that while he’s always been able to stay in shape, he wasn’t enjoying his time at featherweight.

“We’re always in shape and it isn’t really anything people could tell from the outside, but it was more about not enjoying the process as much and having to think about a lot other things other than fighting.”