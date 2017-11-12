Clay Guida on UFC Norfolk KO Win: ‘That Felt Pretty Amazing’

Clay Guida is happy with his finish of Joe Lauzon last night (Nov. 11).

Guida and Lauzon did battle inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. The bout served as the opening main card bout of UFC Fight Night 120. Guida earned a first-round TKO victory.

“The Carpenter” is used to going the distance or submitting his opponents. This time, his punching power shined. He explained to MMAJunkie.com how it felt to earn the quick finish:

“I don’t think I’ve ever landed a flush knockout – a flush uppercut like that on someone. I guess that’s how those professional baseball home-run sluggers feel when they smash one out of the freaking ball park. Because that felt pretty amazing.”