Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green Added to UFC 225 Card

Clay Guida and Bobby Green will join the fray at UFC 225.

Guida and Green are set to do battle inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 9. The bout was confirmed by the Chicago Tribune. There’s no word on if the bout will be featured on the FOX Sports 1 or UFC Fight Pass portion of the prelims.

Guida is coming off two straight victories. After being stopped by Thiago Tavares and Brian Ortega, “The Carpenter” rebounded with wins over Erik Koch and Joe Lauzon. It’s the first time Guida has had back-to-back wins since 2010.

After going 0-3, 1 NC in his last four outings, Green finally got back in the win column against Koch. To be fair to Green, he faced stiff competition during his rough stretch. He fell short against Edson Barboza, Dustin Poirier, and Rashid Magomedov. The draw was against Lando Vannata.

UFC 225 is shaping up to be a stacked card. In the main event, Robert Whittaker will defend his UFC middleweight title against Yoel Romero in a rematch. In their first encounter, Whittaker earned a close but unanimous decision win.

The co-main event will also feature a title bout. Colby Covington will take on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The bout will be contested for the interim UFC welterweight gold.

Plus, Megan Anderson will make her UFC debut against former bantamweight title holder Holly Holm. Alistair Overeem returns to action to meet rising heavyweight Curtis Blaydes. CM Punk will also return to action in search of his first career win when he takes on Mike Jackson.

The last time the UFC made a trip to Chicago was back in July 2016. That was for a UFC on FOX event. In the headliner of that card, Valentina Shevchenko defeated Holm via unanimous decision.

Who has the edge in the Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green match-up?