CM Punk on Donald Trump: ‘A Racist is a Racist’

CM Punk is calling it how he sees it.

Punk is set to take on Mike Jackson in the UFC 225 main card opener. This will be Punk’s second fight inside the Octagon. He’ll be competing in his hometown, Chicago, Illinois.

Colby Covington, who competes on the same card, caused quite a stir when he said he’d be willing to visit the White House and place the UFC interim welterweight title on United States President Donald Trump’s desk if he wins tomorrow night (June 9). Covington also blasted the Philadelphia Eagles for not accepting an invitation to the White House.

During Ultimate Media Day, Punk was asked if he’d ever accept an invitation to the White House. CM Punk made his feelings clear:

“I call it like I see it, a racist is a racist. I don’t care if you’re in the White House or you live down the street from me, I’m not hanging out with you.”

UFC 225 features a middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. The co-main event will see welterweights Covington and Rafael dos Anjos do battle for interim gold. Also set for the main card is a women’s featherweight clash between Holly Holm and Megan Anderson.

MMANews.com has been on the scene in Chicago for live coverage. We’ve been delivering interviews, scrums, open workouts, and more. It all leads to the action tomorrow night. Stick with us for more exclusive content.