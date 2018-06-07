CM Punk Finally Responds to Mike Jackson’s Trash Talk

CM Punk has finally responded to Mike Jackson’s trash talk. Following his defeat to Mickey Gall at UFC 203, CM Punk fell off the proverbial grid, with nary a word heard from the Cult of Personality. Meanwhile, Mike Jackson has been doing enough talking for the both of them. Take this recent quote to reporters for instance:

“He has one fight in combat sports,” Jackson said. “That’s an amateur fighter, especially when he has no previous background like a collegiate wrestling career, or Ronda (Rousey) had the judo. He doesn’t have any of that. So he’s an amateur fighter at best.”

In a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani Thursday, Punk has elected not to respond in pipe-bomb fashion, but rather to take the diplomatic route, while also noting the irony:

“There’s a lot of manufactured beef and personas in MMA, and that’s just not me,” Punk said. “This is who I am. And it’s ironic because in the fake world, no one was better at it than I am. And here, everyone’s like, whoa! Why don’t we do that? You do it so much better! Eh, what’s the point? We get to fist fight on Saturday. So there’s nothing that I can say or do that will speak louder than the results and the potential that I know I’m capable of that I will show everybody on Saturday.”

In a little over 48 hours, the time for talking will end, and CM Punk will get his second chance at UFC glory.

Will CM Punk silence Mike Jackson and his critics at UFC 225?