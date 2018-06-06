CM Punk On How Trial Against WWE Doctor Affected His UFC 225 Preparations (Video)

As UFC 225 continues to rapidly approach, former WWE Superstar CM Punk is gearing up for his second trip to the Octagon. Before he does so, which goes down this Saturday night near his hometown of Chicago, Illinois at the United Center, Punk closed a very important chapter of his life and career this week.

Punk won a trial against WWE doctor Chris Amann this week, stemming from a lawsuit that was filed years ago when the former pro wrestler left WWE in pursuit of his MMA dreams in the UFC.

Following the court case, which wrapped up in his favor this week, MMANews.com’s own Steven Muehlhausen spoke with CM Punk for Fightful.com. During the discussion, Punk spoke about his thoughts on the entire process of dealing with the lawsuit against Amann.

“Yeah, this has been … in a word, I think this has been pretty frivolous and I’m shocked it made it this far, but I was always confident because all I had to do was tell the truth, and in the end I’m super grateful towards the jury for coming to the correct verdict,” said Punk. “But still, being in court is nerve-wracking. So, the fact that this is all over, well, I’m hoping this is all over, and I hope I never have to talk about it again or hear certain names or certain words. I don’t have to re-live me being forced to work through concussions anymore and hear people’s testimony about it. I’m just happy it’s over. It’s a good day.”

When asked if the end of the lawsuit was one of the happiest days of his life knowing that the WWE chapter of his life is officially behind him, “The Best in the World” responded with a pretty intriguing answer.

“I mean if we can 100-percent without-a-doubt say that, yeah, this would be one of the happiest days of my life,” Punk quipped. “But I’ll always be looking over my shoulder [laughs].”

Of course, it wouldn’t have been a proper discussion with Punk if the question regarding how the trial being so closely scheduled to his second fight in the Octagon affected his preparations.

“I feel good and I look good,” said Punk with a laugh, while his wife, fellow former WWE Superstar A.J. Lee chuckled in the background. “I’m not trying to cut a promo or anything, but I think that in a weird way this trial made me even more ultra focused on what I have to do on Saturday.”

Check out Steven Muehlhausen’s complete discussion with CM Punk above. If you haven’t had your fill of CM Punk-related content heading into this Saturday’s UFC 225 pay-per-view, check out some of the following links:

What are your thoughts on CM Punk winning his trial against WWE doctor Chris Amann? Sound off in the Comments section below.