CM Punk Opens as Sizable Underdog for Second UFC Fight Against Mike Jackson

CM Punk will once again be the betting underdog when he steps into the Octagon to face Mike Jackson at UFC 225.

There’s not a lot of faith in former WWE superstar CM Punk getting his first win inside the UFC Octagon.

After he was dominated and submitted in less than three minutes in his UFC debut in Sept. 2016, Punk took time to keep training and get better before booking his next fight. Now Punk is scheduled to meet fellow 0-1 fighter Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9.

On paper, Punk and Jackson are both 0-1 as professionals with a loss to Mickey Gall on their respective resumes, but the skill level between the two fighters still concerns odds makers going into UFC 225.

According to the betting experts at Bovada, Punk will walk into his second UFC fight as a 2-to-1 underdog with odds on him at +200 while Jackson is favored at -260.

That means based on these current odds that you’d have to bet $260 to make $100 on Jackson. On the flipside, a $100 bet on Punk would cash out at $200 if he was victorious at UFC 225.

Funny enough the odds aren’t that much different from Punk’s first fight where he was a +230 underdog when the betting lines opened for his fight against Gall in 2016.

Obviously these lines can shift as time passes and the event draws nearer but Punk will once again be fighting an uphill battle as he tries to secure his first win in mixed martial arts.

What do you think of the odds in the fight between CM Punk and Mike Jackson? Did they get it right or wrong? Sound off in the comments to let us know your opinion!