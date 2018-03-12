CM Punk Teases Return to the Octagon at UFC 225 in Chicago

It looks like former WWE superstar CM Punk just confirmed that he will be returning to action at UFC 225 in Chicago in June.

The former WWE superstar who now trains full time in mixed martial arts seemingly just confirmed his return to action on June 9 as part of the upcoming UFC 225 card in Chicago.

Punk revealed the news on Twitter when a fan tried to goad him into a response but got a different reaction from the UFC novice.

“June nine, after I win and lock eyes with my beautiful wife, embrace my coaches and shout out my entire team,” Punk responded when asked about the next time he will cry in the Octagon.

June nine, after I win and lock eyes with my beautiful wife, embrace my coaches and shout out my entire team https://t.co/TmzRWR2kbn — Coach (@CMPunk) March 12, 2018

Punk has been rumored for that UFC 225 card for quite some time as the former professional wrestler hails from Chicago and has a huge fan base in his home city.

While no official announcement has been made, there have been reports that Punk may face off with Mike Jackson, who fell in his lone UFC fight back in 2016 in a bout that determined the first opponent to welcome the former WWE superstar to the Octagon.

Jackson lost to Mickey Gall, who went onto submit Punk in the first round in his only appearance thus far at UFC 203 in Cleveland back in 2016.

There’s been no further confirmation that Punk has been booked to fight Jackson but it certainly appears that he’s gearing up for a return to action in Chicago in June.

As of now, UFC 225 still doesn’t have a main event although the promotion has been working on booking a middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero for that card. There have also been early talks about adding a second title fight to that card as well.

If Punk does make his return at UFC 225, the show in Chicago would undoubtedly get a big boost from his star power should he fight on June 9.

Are you excited to see CM Punk back in the Octagon if he returns at UFC 225? Sound off and let us know!