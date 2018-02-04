CM Punk Teases UFC 225 Bout in Chicago on June 9

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is returning to Chicago and CM Punk may very well be on the card.

Last night (Feb. 3), the UFC announced that they are returning to Chi-Town on June 9. The “Windy City” will play host to UFC 225. The venue has also been decided as UFC 225 will take place inside the United Center.

It’s no secret that Punk represents Chicago. The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar was born in Chicago, Illinois. While Punk’s professional mixed martial arts debut didn’t go so well against Mickey Gall back in Sept. 2016, UFC president Dana White said he wants to give Punk another shot.

Punk was quick to react to the news of the UFC’s return to Chicago:

It’s hard to imagine the promotion isn’t at least considering Punk for the card. The only way you can pull the 0-1 fighter from Chicago is when he’s training at Roufusport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We’ll keep you updated on the UFC 225 event as more details roll along.

Tell us what you’re thinking fight fans. Do you believe Punk will get a second shot with the UFC in Chicago on June 9? Peep the comment section below and let us know what’s on your mind.