CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson Being Discussed For UFC 225

As expected, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking at booking CM Punk for the UFC 225 card in Chicago.

The UFC will make their return to Chicago, Illinois on June 9. UFC 225 will be held inside the United Center. Shortly after the announcement was made, Punk hinted at having a spot on the card.

MMAFighting.com has learned that the UFC is working on booking Punk vs. Mike Jackson for the event. It’s being said that talks are in the early stages and that pen has not been put to paper. This would be the second bout for both Punk and Jackson in their professional mixed martial arts careers.

The Lowdown

Both men were submitted by Mickey Gall in their professional debuts. Jackson lasted 45 seconds, while Punk held on for two minutes and 14 seconds. Jackson also had an amateur fight against Nick Felder back in Sept. 2009. He lost that bout via unanimous decision.

UFC 225 doesn’t have any fights that have been made official. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the card as they become available.

It’s time to hear from you fight fans. Give us your take on Punk likely getting another chance with the UFC. Does he emerge victorious this time? Let us know in the comments below.