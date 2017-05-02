CM Punk Wants to See Paul Felder vs. Steven Ray at UFC Fight Night 113: Scotland

While Paul Felder and Steven Ray work to put together their fight for UFC Fight Night 113 this summer in Scotland, another UFC fighter has voiced his approval for the bout.

CM Punk caught wind of the proposed fight and had this to say about it on Twitter:

Ray (21-6) has picked up back-to-back wins since a 2016 loss to Alan Patrick. The native of Scotland earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus back in 2015 when the Octagon first stopped in the country with his first round finish of Leonardo Mafra.

Felder (13-3) has always shown a willingness to take fights anywhere the UFC has asked, competing against a Brazilian in his home country and a Canadian in his, as well. He is 3-1 over his past four fights, including a recent TKO of Alessandro Ricci this past February.