Coach: Alex Oliveira Will Appeal No-Contest Ruling at UFC 207

UFC 207 wasn’t without controversy. The first fight on the entire card featured a welterweight tilt between Alex Oliveira and Tim Means. With “Cowboy’s” knee down on the mat, Means blasted him with two knees to the head. Striking an opponent with knees or kicks while that opponent’s knee is down is illegal. Shockingly, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) VP of Regulatory Affairs called the knee legal when in fact it isn’t under the Unified Rules of MMA.

Even more bizarre is when referee Dan Miraliotta ruled the fight a no-contest as Oliveira made his exit on a stretcher. He deemed the blows accidental, but Means later admitted the knees were intentional.

Nevertheless, MMAFighting.com got in touch with Oliveira’s coach Otavio Duarte and made it clear that an appeal of the no-contest ruling will be coming.

“Everybody saw the knee was illegal. That’s unbelievable,” Duarte said. “We will appeal that. We want this victory. In the post-fight interview, he admits he thought it was a legal knee. If he says that, it was intentional. He contradicts the referee’s decision. That’s ridiculous.”

While the result was controversial, the first priority with Oliveira’s team was his health. Duarte gave a status on “Cowboy’s” well being.

“The Dirty Bird” hoped to extend his winning streak to three. Instead, he may be dealt with a disqualification loss if Oliveira’s appeal goes his way. “Cowboy” also tried going for his third straight victory. His last victory was a lopsided knockout win over Will Brooks. Oliveira was criticized for missing weight by five and a half pounds and taunting his opponent after the fight.