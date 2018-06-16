Coach: I’m Expecting a Special Anthony Pettis at UFC 226

Anthony Pettis’ coach believes his fighter will turn things around.

On July 7, Pettis will go one-on-one with Michael Chiesa. The bout was supposed to take place back in April, but Chiesa sustained a cut as a result of Conor McGregor’s actions following a media day session. The bout was rescheduled for UFC 226. The two will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be part of “International Fight Week.”

“Showtime” has seen better days inside the Octagon. The former UFC lightweight champion went from being an elite 155-pounder, to going 2-5 in his last seven outings. Pettis wants to prove that he’s still a forced to be reckoned with. When MMA News spoke to Pettis back in April, he said he was finally getting back to his roots.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Pettis’ coach Duke Roufus explained why he feels Pettis will surprise fans at UFC 226:

“This year, Anthony’s learned more about fighting, being a veteran, being a master, and focusing. This six months has been more legendary than (the last three years). He’s made up for lost time, and I’m expecting a special Anthony Pettis to show up on July 7th. He’s got that dog back in the fight, that faith, that look, that aggression, and that hunger. Unfortunately, it happens (that fighters lose their edge). ‘Rocky’ movies are more realistic than people know.”

It won’t be an easy task for Pettis. Chiesa has gone 3-1 in his last four bouts. Before running into Kevin Lee, Chiesa earned victories over Mitch Clarke, Jim Miller, and Beneil Dariush. He is currently the ninth ranked UFC lightweight, while Pettis sits at the 12th spot. A win for Pettis could see him return to the top 10.

Do you believe Anthony Pettis can get back to his old form?