Coach Believes Holly Holm Can Get Title Shot With Win Over Bethe Correia

Coach Mike Winkeljohn still feels Holly Holm is just one win away from a title shot.

Holm has been on a three-fight skid and is looking to avoid a fourth straight loss against Bethe Correia. The two are set to meet this Saturday (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore for UFC Fight Night 111.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour,” Winkeljohn put a brighter spin on Holm’s string of defeats (via MMAMania.com):

“Holly has lost three fights in a row, but here is the deal: She lost to the world champion that beat her for her world title, she lost to Valentina who is fighting for the world title, and she lost to Germaine in a world title fight. It sucks, but at that level it’s 50-50 sometimes in these big fights.”

As far as Holm’s future after the fight goes, Winkeljohn believes a title shot is within reach.

“After this fight that we have to get through this first, I don’t want to talk about, but after this fight I want a world title shot, that’s what I want. The winner at 135 or a world title shot at… I have no idea what’s going at 145 pounds, but that would be it.”