Coach Believes Rose Namajunas is Ready For Title Shot

Rose Namajunas’ coach says a title shot is in her near future.

Namajunas is coming off a big second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. Many feel “Thug” is set for the next shot at Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title.

Trevor Wittman told Fighters Only that his fighter is next for a shot at gold:

“I will give the utmost respect to Joanna. Joanna is the best pound-for-pound woman out there at the moment, outside of Rose. I love how composed she is mentally and how she executes strategy.”

Wittman then went on to explain why Namajunas would give Jedrzejczyk problems.

“But I do feel the time is now and, no matter how the fight goes, we will learn so much. Also, Rose, when she’s on point, doesn’t take damage. I would worry if we were not defensively in good shape, but Rose is a very good positional fighter. She fights on the outside and doesn’t take damage. When she forces things, and puts herself off balance, that’s when she gets caught with shots. I don’t worry so much about Joanna’s offence or how she consistently beats people up, though. I don’t think she’d be able to hit Rose as easily as she hits everybody else. And Rose would really confuse her with her footwork.