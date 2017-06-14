Coach Believes Rose Namajunas is Ready For Title Shot

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rose Namajunas
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rose Namajunas’ coach says a title shot is in her near future.

Namajunas is coming off a big second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. Many feel “Thug” is set for the next shot at Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title.

Trevor Wittman told Fighters Only that his fighter is next for a shot at gold:

“I will give the utmost respect to Joanna. Joanna is the best pound-for-pound woman out there at the moment, outside of Rose. I love how composed she is mentally and how she executes strategy.”

Wittman then went on to explain why Namajunas would give Jedrzejczyk problems.

“But I do feel the time is now and, no matter how the fight goes, we will learn so much. Also, Rose, when she’s on point, doesn’t take damage. I would worry if we were not defensively in good shape, but Rose is a very good positional fighter. She fights on the outside and doesn’t take damage. When she forces things, and puts herself off balance, that’s when she gets caught with shots. I don’t worry so much about Joanna’s offence or how she consistently beats people up, though. I don’t think she’d be able to hit Rose as easily as she hits everybody else. And Rose would really confuse her with her footwork.

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Breaking: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Made Official For Aug. 26

0
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is no fantasy. Today (June 14), Mayweather took to his Instagram account to announce that a boxing match between himself...
Rose Namajunas

Coach Believes Rose Namajunas is Ready For Title Shot

0
Rose Namajunas' coach says a title shot is in her near future. Namajunas is coming off a big second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. Many...

Ep 26: MMA News Podcast with Ben Nguyen and Colbey Northcutt

0
The MMANews Podcast is back at it again! Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines,...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm Doesn’t Regret Missing Out on Ronda Rousey Rematch

0
Holly Holm isn't showing regret over the fact that she didn't wait for a rematch with Ronda Rousey. Holm earned the biggest win of her...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Refutes Claim He Turned Down Title Fight Against Tyron Woodley

0
Earlier today, word began circulating that UFC welterweight contender Demian Maia had declined a title fight with the division's champion, Tyron Woodley. While it...
Doo Ho Choi

Doo-Ho Choi Injured, Out of UFC 214 Bout with Andre Fili

0
The Korean Superboy is unfortunately off the UFC 214 card. Word that Doo-Ho Choi was injured broke earlier today, with scheduled opponent Andre Fili...
Floyd Mayweather

NSAC Approves August 26 Date for Mayweather Promotions Boxing Event

0
Talk of a boxing super fight between the retired Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor just won't seem to go away. Now,...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate Doesn’t Believe Bethe Correia is on Holly Holm’s Level

0
Miesha Tate isn't convinced Bethe Correia is on the same level as Holly Holm. Tate is no stranger to Holm. The two competed for the...
Wanderlei Silva Vitor Belfort

Wanderlei Silva: ‘I Would Love to Welcome Vitor Belfort Into Bellator’

0
Wanderlei Silva wouldn't mind another scrap against Vitor Belfort. Silva and Belfort are renowned Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. Their place in history cannot...
Haim Gozali

Haim Gozali Explains Why Size Won’t Matter Against Ryan Couture

0
Haim Gozali agrees with his Bellator 180 opponent on one thing, size won't matter. On June 24, Gozali and Ryan Couture will meet inside Madison...
Load more