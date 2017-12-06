Coach Blames Tainted Supplement on Anderson Silva’s USADA Flag

Anderson Silva’s coach believes his fighter is innocent.

Last month, Silva was scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. “The Spider” was hit with a potential violation of U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy and he was pulled from the card.

Silva’s strength and conditioning coach Rogerio Camoes recently appeared on “Revisita Combate” and blamed tainted supplements for Silva’s positive test result (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I believe and trust his word. Anderson is a very mature guy, very experienced. And he’s aware that – he wouldn’t use something and risk getting suspended and getting his image tarnished. So we believe in contamination of some product or supplement. All the products that he used will be analyzed, so we can possibly prove there was contamination. The process is slow. It’s not overnight. It requires time and investment. It’s very expensive.”