Coach Claims Jose Aldo Had Leg Injury Going Into UFC 212

Jose Aldo wasn’t 100 percent going into UFC 212 according to his coach.

At UFC 212, Aldo battled Max Holloway in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title unification bout. “Blessed” became the undisputed featherweight title holder via third-round TKO.

Speaking with Fox Fight Club, Aldo’s coach Andre Pederneiras said Aldo suffered a leg injury before the bout (MMAFighting.com):

“Every fight the athlete enters he has some kind of injury, and Aldo is no different, he has his. Many people asked why he didn’t kicked. Aldo has a leg injury, so he couldn’t throw kicks or run during his entire camp.”

Pederneiras insists that he isn’t trying to make excuses for Aldo.

“That doesn’t take anything away from Max Holloway’s win, we don’t want to say that. It was even funny because we would go back (outside the Octagon) between rounds the crowd said ‘tell him to kick,’ but we, the cornermen, were the only aware of it. We avoided the kicks because of this injury. We were afraid it would strain his muscle.”