Coach: Conor McGregor Would Probably Finish Max Holloway in Rematch

Conor McGregor’s striking coach believes that his fighter would stop Max Holloway if they fought a second time.

Back in Aug. 2013, McGregor and Holloway were two young prospects looking to outdo the other. The “Notorious” one ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory. Fast forward to March 2018 and McGregor has captured Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold in two weight classes, while Holloway is the reigning UFC featherweight champion.

The two certainly know how to tease a potential rematch. Both men have traded barbs on social media. This has left many fans clamoring for another bout between two fighters who have put themselves in an elite class over the years.

Owen Roddy told Submission Radio that he sees a finish in favor of McGregor in a rematch (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think Conor would probably put Max away. I think Max would probably be way more confident in his ability, and if you go in there a little bit overconfident with Conor you’re gonna go to sleep. Whereas, he was a little bit more… he stood back in the first fight — and obviously Conor injured himself, he couldn’t put him away — but yeah, I think it would be a great fight.”

Roddy went on to say that for as much as Holloway has improved, McGregor is simply better.

“Max has done, he’s done so well since the Conor fight. He’s been on a tear, and even John Kavanagh said it back in the day, he called that Max would have been the next champion after that fight with Conor. You could see it in Max, and I think everyone sees it. He’s a great fighter, but I think Conor’s on another level compared to him as well.”

What say you fight fans? Who would win in a rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway? Leave a comment below.