Coach: ‘Dominick Cruz Has Learned a Lot About Himself & Who he is’

Dominick Cruz is handling his last defeat as best as he can if Eric Del Fierro is to be believed.
Del Fierro has been a mainstay coach over at Alliance MMA, the gym that Cruz has called home during preparation for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts. Del Fierro has watched “The Dominator” live up to his nickname and become a two-time UFC bantamweight champion.
Cruz suffered his first loss since 2007 when he was bested by Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision back in Dec. 2016. Del Fierro recently told MMAFighting.com that Cruz is back on his feet and that he will be better than ever:
“He’s learned a lot about himself and who he is. And honestly, fighting is a big part of his life, but it’s something he’s still having fun with. When it becomes a job, or when it becomes more than that, maybe it’ll be too much of him. But right now he loves it, and he’s looking forward to competing again. I think this is the best version of Dominick that’ll be coming back to fight again. Don’t get me wrong, Dominick is human like everybody else. There’s no happiness in losing. We’re happy to be alive, happy to be competing, happy to have these gifts, but we’re all competitors here, and he is too. He’s not 100 percent happy with losing, let’s just say that.”