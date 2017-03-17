Coach: ‘Dominick Cruz Has Learned a Lot About Himself & Who he is’

Dominick Cruz is handling his last defeat as best as he can if Eric Del Fierro is to be believed.

Del Fierro has been a mainstay coach over at Alliance MMA, the gym that Cruz has called home during preparation for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts. Del Fierro has watched “The Dominator” live up to his nickname and become a two-time UFC bantamweight champion.

Cruz suffered his first loss since 2007 when he was bested by Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision back in Dec. 2016. Del Fierro recently told MMAFighting.com that Cruz is back on his feet and that he will be better than ever: