Coach: Holly Holm’s Fight Against Bethe Correia is More do Than Die

In a “do or die” situation, there’s one person who believes Holly Holm can pull through.

Holm is facing a fourth straight loss when she meets Bethe Correia tomorrow (June 17). The two will do battle inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore for the main event of UFC Fight Night 111.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Holm’s coach Mike Winkeljohn said he believes his fighter will rise to the occasion:

“Yeah, it could be yeah. If she loses this fight, it actually could be die. I can’t really see Holly retiring on a loss, and she’s not going to lose. So it’s not [so much] do or die, it’s just a do situation honestly.”

Winkeljohn went on to say that he can’t envision Holm not having her hand raised tomorrow.

“I can’t see Holly losing. I really don’t. She’s looking really good, great game plan. She’s got some really good people helping her out. Joey Villasenor, one of the old Pride fighters who helps out at the gym has really been in her head on a few things, as far as what can help take her to a new level. And we’re excited about it.”