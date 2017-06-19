Coach: I Have no Doubt in my Mind McGregor Will Beat Mayweather

Conor McGregor’s boxing coach isn’t shy in expressing his confidence in “Notorious.”

McGregor, the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, will fight Floyd Mayweather inside a boxing ring on Aug. 26. “Money” has a record of 49-0 and is easily a future Hall of Famer.

Despite his inexperience as a boxer, Owen Roddy believes McGregor will starch Mayweather as he told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“I have no doubt in my mind he’s gonna do it. I think it’s gonna be one of the most insane nights ever.”

He then went on to say that the world is in for a huge surprise once the fight is over.

“I think he’s gonna put him away. I think he’s gonna KO him. I think it’ll take a couple of rounds. And I know my phone is about to explode, I’m sure. But look, Conor does these things. He does these exceptional things all the time. If he says he’s gonna go in and knock him out, I think he’s gonna go in and knock him out.”