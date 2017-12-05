Coach: I’d Like to See Francis Ngannou Fight Boxing Heavyweight Champ

Francis Ngannou’s coach is confident that his fighter can have success in the world of boxing.

Ngannou is coming off a thunderous knockout victory over Alistair Overeem this past Saturday night (Dec. 2). “The Predator” didn’t even need two minutes to starch the former Strikeforce heavyweight title holder.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Ngannou’s coach Dewey Cooper talked about his fighter’s striking:

“He has punching power. Anyone that has that equalizer will fare well. If he spends more time and takes it seriously, trains hard, he could be a champ in boxing also.”

Cooper then showed interest in seeing Ngannou take on whoever the main boxing heavyweight champion is a year from now.

“Everyone was so enthralled about the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather fight. I’d like to see Francis about one year from now fight whoever the heavyweight champion is, whether it be Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua. That would be a real fight, where an MMA fighter could go in there and upset a current boxing champion.”