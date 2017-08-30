Coach: Jose Aldo Would Rather Box Professionally

Jose Aldo hopes to ditch the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in favor of boxing if Andre Pederneiras is to be believed.

Aldo is one of the most dominant champions in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA). Despite his 13-second knockout loss to Conor McGregor and his third-round stoppage loss to Max Holloway, Aldo is likely going to the UFC Hall of Fame someday.

Despite his accomplishments in MMA, Aldo appears to be eyeing a new challenge. Pederneiras claims Aldo hopes to compete in boxing professionally as soon as possible (via MMAFighting.com):

“He’s training boxing because he has this dream of competing in professional boxing. If it was up to him, he’d fight all of his UFC fights (left on the contract) in three months and go box. He wants to box professionally.”

He went on to say that the sooner Aldo’s contract runs out, the better.

“He doesn’t want to stay inactive for a long time and there’s both sides: he definitely wants to finish the contract.”