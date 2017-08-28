Coach Kavanagh Writes “We’ll be Back” Following Mayweather Loss

By
Adam Haynes
-
John Kavanagh
Image Credit: Gary Carr/INPHO

SBG Ireland’s John Kavanagh believes that Conor McGregor and his team are not taking the loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday night

McGregor managed to prove a certain faction of his critics wrong by not just landing a respectable amount of shots on Mayweather, but taking the legendary boxer into the 10th round.

The Irishman had started the fight energetically, landing an unorthodox uppercut on the 40-year-old and pressuring him into the ropes on a number of occasions. Despite growing exhausted and eventually being stopped by Mayweather, there were many from the worlds of boxing and MMA who gave McGregor his dues for taking it to the 50-0, record breaking fighter.

Kavanagh took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that heads have not dropped inside McGregor’s camp, despite the result:

“Trained our hardest and gave it our best shot. Came up short this time but we will be back. Win or learn.” 

