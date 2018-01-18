Coach Says Move to Light Heavyweight Possible For Uriah Hall

Uriah Hall may be debuting in the light heavyweight division following his UFC St. Louis weigh-in mishap.

Hall scheduled to take on Vitor Belfort in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 124. Shortly after Belfort successfully made weight, it was announced that Hall would not weigh in and the bout was canceled. It was later revealed that “Primetime” collapsed and was sent to the hospital.

Hall’s coach Clayton Hires told MMAFighting.com that he’s puzzled over the incident, but said a move up in weight is possible for his fighter:

“I don’t know. This time was kind of eerie, kind of weird. I don’t know exactly what the mishap was. It happens, man. Look at all these elite athletes, you see it. It happens here and there. Who knows, man. Maybe 205 [pounds] for him.”

He went on to express confidence in Hall’s ability to compete at 205 pounds.

“I think he would dominate there. There’s a couple guys you got to worry about. I think he’d be a top five. It’s something that we’re discussing. You get past 30 [years old] and things start changing, the body changes. That’s the way it is.”