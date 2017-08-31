Coach Says Nate Diaz Eyeing $30 Million Payday Against McGregor

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Nate Diaz
Image Credit: Getty Images

Nate Diaz clearly wants a massive payday before stepping back inside the Octagon.

Diaz is the first and only fighter to hold a win over Conor McGregor in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He submitted “Notorious” back at UFC 196. McGregor won the rematch via majority decision at UFC 202. He later went on to capture the UFC lightweight title.

Coming off his “Money Fight” with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor is expected to return to mixed martial arts. Who his next opponent will be remains to be seen. Diaz’s coach Richard Perez told Submission Radio that his fighter’s asking price isn’t cheap (via MMAFighting.com):

“At least $20 million, $30 million. Come on. UFC’s making a whole lot of money, a whole lot of money and they’re pocketing it. They’re giving more to McGregor, so it’s not fair because it takes two in that ring to draw a crowd – I mean, a good two fighters. It’s just like Mayweather when he fought Berto. It was not even sold out at all. It was embarrassing. It’s because that guy couldn’t draw a crowd. See, that’s what I’m saying, it’s the fighters that draw the crowd, and Nathan and McGregor, third one would be outstanding. Everyone knows that. So he needs to get paid at least $30 million easy.”

Coach Says Nate Diaz Eyeing $30 Million Payday Against McGregor

