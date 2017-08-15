Coach Wink Talks PEDS & Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar

Mike Winkeljohn gives his opinion on the possibility of a super fight between UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and former heavyweight kingpin Brock Lesnar

Winkeljohn spoke to Submission Radio about the fight, which he believes is winnable for “Bones” (transcription via BloodyElbow):

“Well, you know what you got in front of you,” Winkeljohn said when asked if he had any hesitations about Lesnar vs. Jones given his past comments on Cyborg. “Like I said, so you got this guy who’s just gigantic and stuff and coming at Jon, so it is what it is. No, it’s not really a concern with him. I think guys that have done PEDs in the past is different than girls that have done them in the past, because they do get bigger, but you kind of expect that with the guy. The girls that do it, you know, I’m always worried about, okay, they’re clean, but what about their past? Did it change bone structure? Did it change density on different things? That’s where things change a little bit. So I think it has more of an effect for girls than it does for guys, not that it’s not cheating for guys as well.”

Winkeljohn also discussed the reality of waiting for Lesnar to be cleared to fight and of course, the fact that the WWE superstar would need to enter USADA’s testing pool to begin with:

“I would love to see that fight happen,” he continued, “but I would put Jon fighting a lot sooner than that one fight between (him and Brock) just because of the fact that I don’t think Brock can fight for a while. But if that was possible, I would love for that to be the next fight.”

As for how the fight might go, if it were to happen? Winkeljohn put it out there that he does think Lesnar could get Jones down, but might get more than he bargained for if he did.

“He could,” he responded when asked if Lesnar could take Jones down, “but people will be surprised. You haven’t seen Jon on his back, what Jon can do. He’s got some great sweeps in there, but also, getting Jon on his back is very hard. His hips are first all the time, he’s very good in the scramble and Jon’s hard to take down. It’s like I said, Brock’s gonna shoot on him, but it doesn’t mean Jon’s gonna be right in front of him. So expect Jon, like I said, to get out the tracks, and I see Brock coming so hard that he’s gonna be one of those things, I’d like to see Jon get out of the way and Brock basically run into the cage, you know, in essence, that kind of theory, get out of the way. So stuffing the shot is different than not letting the shot happen and doing things to your strikes that makes him not wanna shoot. You know, scare him kind of like Alistair Overeem did. So there’s a lot of different ways for the fight to play out.”