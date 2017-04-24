Cody Garbandt Says The More he Knew T.J. Dillashaw, The More of a D*ckhead he Became

Cody Garbrandt’s stance on T.J. Dillashaw hasn’t softened one bit.

The bad blood between “No Love” and Dillashaw is still brewing. Garbrandt is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Dillashaw on July 8 for UFC 213.

The latest season of “The Ultimate Fighter” sees Garbrandt and Dillashaw as opposing coaches. The “Redemption” season just began and already things have gotten heated between the two.

On the debut episode, “No Love” explained why his views of Dillashaw soured the more he got to know him (via MMAWeekly.com):