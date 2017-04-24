Cody Garbandt Says The More he Knew T.J. Dillashaw, The More of a D*ckhead he Became

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cody Garbrandt
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Cody Garbrandt’s stance on T.J. Dillashaw hasn’t softened one bit.

The bad blood between “No Love” and Dillashaw is still brewing. Garbrandt is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Dillashaw on July 8 for UFC 213.

The latest season of “The Ultimate Fighter” sees Garbrandt and Dillashaw as opposing coaches. The “Redemption” season just began and already things have gotten heated between the two.

On the debut episode, “No Love” explained why his views of Dillashaw soured the more he got to know him (via MMAWeekly.com):

“The way TJ left Team Alpha Male was just straight sellout. I mean, lied to his team, to the people that helped him. Faber has given him money, shelter, yet he was scheming and plotting on the backend for what he’s calling his ‘sponsorship money.’ At the same time, we were questioning him on it; TJ, either you’re with us or not. TJ’s a snake and a sellout. My situation with TJ, he was an old teammate and old training partner. I never liked the guy. That was because I thought it was his competitive nature. But as time went on, I got to know TJ as a person. It wasn’t the case. It was just that he’s a d—head.”

Latest MMA News

Alexis Davis

Alexis Davis Responds to Criticism of UFC Fight Night 108 Bout

0
Alexis Davis has heard the jeers as a result of her recent performance. Davis took on Cindy Dandois this past Friday night (April 22) inside the...
Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbandt Says The More he Knew T.J. Dillashaw, The More of a D*ckhead...

0
Cody Garbrandt's stance on T.J. Dillashaw hasn't softened one bit. The bad blood between "No Love" and Dillashaw is still brewing. Garbrandt is set to...
Rafael dos Anjos Eddie Alvarez

Rafael dos Anjos Reveals he Passed Out in Bathtub Before Fighting Eddie Alvarez

0
Rafael dos Anjos didn't have it easy with weight cuts in the 155-pound division. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is making...
A.J. McKee

A.J. McKee Says he is Now ‘100 Percent on Board’ With His MMA Career

0
A.J. McKee says he is ready to mature and put all of his efforts into mixed martial arts (MMA). McKee opened a lot of eyes...
Phil Davis

Phil Davis Steps in For ‘King Mo,’ Will Defend Title Against Ryan Bader at...

0
There is a big switcheroo to Bellator 180 that will see Phil Davis defend his light heavyweight title. It's no secret that Bellator has stacked...
Patricio Freire

Patricio Freire Says Latest Title Win Over Daniel Straus Shows He’s The Best Featherweight...

0
Patricio Freire feels he has proven to be the best featherweight in mixed martial arts (MMA). For the fourth time, Freire met Daniel Straus inside...
Marc Stevens

Marc Stevens on Robert Turnquest: ‘He’s a Lot Better Than His Record Shows’ (Exclusive)

0
Marc Stevens may be eyeing the Titan FC welterweight title, but he isn't looking past Robert Turnquest. On May 19 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center...
Farkhad Sharipov

Farkhad Sharipov Gives Jose Torres Credit For Stepping up to Fight Him (Exclusive)

0
Farkhad Sharipov tips his cap to his upcoming opponent Jose Torres. On May 19, Sharipov will defend his Titan FC bantamweight title against the promotion's...
Vince Murdock

Vince Murdock Plans on Beating up Two Opponents in One Month (Exclusive)

0
Vince Murdock is staying busy within the span of a month. This Saturday night (April 29), Murdock will compete against Aurtan Daley on the main card...
Cub Swanson Reebok

UFC Fight Night 108 Reebok Payouts: Three Fighters Earn $20,000

0
UFC Fight Night 108 has concluded and the Reebok payouts are here. This past Saturday night (April 22), UFC Fight Night 108 took place inside...