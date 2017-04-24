Cody Garbandt Says The More he Knew T.J. Dillashaw, The More of a D*ckhead he Became

Cody Garbrandt’s stance on T.J. Dillashaw hasn’t softened one bit.
The bad blood between “No Love” and Dillashaw is still brewing. Garbrandt is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Dillashaw on July 8 for UFC 213.
The latest season of “The Ultimate Fighter” sees Garbrandt and Dillashaw as opposing coaches. The “Redemption” season just began and already things have gotten heated between the two.
On the debut episode, “No Love” explained why his views of Dillashaw soured the more he got to know him (via MMAWeekly.com):
“The way TJ left Team Alpha Male was just straight sellout. I mean, lied to his team, to the people that helped him. Faber has given him money, shelter, yet he was scheming and plotting on the backend for what he’s calling his ‘sponsorship money.’ At the same time, we were questioning him on it; TJ, either you’re with us or not. TJ’s a snake and a sellout. My situation with TJ, he was an old teammate and old training partner. I never liked the guy. That was because I thought it was his competitive nature. But as time went on, I got to know TJ as a person. It wasn’t the case. It was just that he’s a d—head.”