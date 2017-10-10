Cody Garbrandt Compares T.J. Dillashaw to a Prostitute

Cody Garbrandt has a rather interesting take on T.J. Dillashaw’s exit from Team Alpha Male.

Garbrandt will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Dillashaw on Nov. 4. It’ll serve as the co-main event of UFC 217. The action takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“No Love” and Dillashaw were recently part of a UFC 217 press conference. Garbrandt made quite the statement when he made a comparison for his upcoming opponent (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(He has been) bouncing around from camps. He left Colorado. (Now) he’s out in California. You’re like a prostitute on the corner bouncing around from gyms.”