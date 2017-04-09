Cody Garbrandt To Defend Bantamweight Title Against T.J. Dillashaw in UFC 213 Co-Main Event

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Cody Garbrandt
Image Credit: AP / John Locher

UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, a member of Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male, and T.J. Dillashaw, the former champ and ex-Team Alpha Male member, will have a chance to settle the bad blood between them at UFC 213. The promotion confirmed Saturday that a title bout between the two, who are appearing as coaches on the upcoming Ultimate Fighter 25, will take place at the July event. The fight will serve as the evening’s co-main event.

The champion also confirmed the date via his official Twitter:

No main event has been announced for the card. However, it appears the UFC is gunning to book middleweight champion Michael Bisping against welterweight legend Georges St. Pierre to top the event.

Garbrandt shocked the MMA world when he decisively defeated Dominick Cruz to win the belt at UFC 207 in December. That victory led to the inevitable fight with Dillashaw, who has come under fire after leaving Team Alpha Male while still holding the bantamweight title. He lost it to Cruz, who would defeat Faber, then drop it to Garbrandt.

Bad blood is usually good for business, and a lot of fans are hotly anticipating this fight.

UFC 213 takes place July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

